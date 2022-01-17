Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83, announces relative
Breaking: Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83, announces relative

Updated on Jan 17, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Mon, 17 Jan 2022 06:58 AM

    Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83, announces relative

    Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away, news agency ANI reported citing a relative. It is being said that he had a massive heart attack. He was 83.

  • Mon, 17 Jan 2022 06:41 AM

    Two teenagers held in connection with Texas synagogue attack

    Officers of UK's Counter Terrorism Policing have made two arrests in relation to the Texas synagogue attack. Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester on Sunday evening, the police said.

  • Mon, 17 Jan 2022 05:38 AM

    BJP's final list of candidates for Goa polls to be announced on January 19

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who arrived at the Goa airport early on Monday after meeting BJP leaders in the national capital said that the final list of candidates for the assembly elections will be announced on January 19.

