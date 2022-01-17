Breaking: Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83, announces relative
Mon, 17 Jan 2022 06:58 AM
Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away, news agency ANI reported citing a relative. It is being said that he had a massive heart attack. He was 83.
Mon, 17 Jan 2022 06:41 AM
Two teenagers held in connection with Texas synagogue attack
Officers of UK's Counter Terrorism Policing have made two arrests in relation to the Texas synagogue attack. Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester on Sunday evening, the police said.
Mon, 17 Jan 2022 05:38 AM
BJP's final list of candidates for Goa polls to be announced on January 19
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who arrived at the Goa airport early on Monday after meeting BJP leaders in the national capital said that the final list of candidates for the assembly elections will be announced on January 19.