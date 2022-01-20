Breaking news: 6, including Taliban commander killed in Afghanistan's Kunar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6, including Taliban commander killed in Afghanistan's Kunar

Updated on Jan 20, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Thu, 20 Jan 2022 06:33 AM

    BMS to hold nationwide protests outside EPFO offices to demand hike in pension

    The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will on Thursday hold a nationwide protest outside the offices of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), demanding a hike in EPS95 pension. Read more

  • Thu, 20 Jan 2022 06:23 AM

    6, including Taliban commander killed in Afghanistan's Kunar

    Six people, including a Taliban commander and his son, were killed in gunfire in Afghanistan's Kunar on Wednesday. According to a reports, the gunfire happened as a result of personal enmity. 

