Breaking news: 6, including Taliban commander killed in Afghanistan's Kunar

Thu, 20 Jan 2022 06:33 AM
BMS to hold nationwide protests outside EPFO offices to demand hike in pension
The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will on Thursday hold a nationwide protest outside the offices of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), demanding a hike in EPS95 pension. Read more
Thu, 20 Jan 2022 06:23 AM
6, including Taliban commander killed in Afghanistan's Kunar
Six people, including a Taliban commander and his son, were killed in gunfire in Afghanistan's Kunar on Wednesday. According to a reports, the gunfire happened as a result of personal enmity.