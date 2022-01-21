Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking News: 17 dead, 59 injured in explosion in western Ghana

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

  • Fri, 21 Jan 2022 07:00 AM

    17 dead, 59 injured in explosion in western Ghana

    As many as 17 killed, 59 others have been injured in explosion in western Ghana, reports AFP citing government.

  • Fri, 21 Jan 2022 06:55 AM

    France plans to relax Covid induced restrictions next month

    France will relax some restrictions early next month in a bet the pandemic will recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. Austrian lawmakers passed the European Union’s first law making coronavirus vaccinations mandatory.

  • Fri, 21 Jan 2022 06:22 AM

    UP elections: Keshav Prasad Maurya rises up ranks after OBC leaders exit BJP

    Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is suddenly everywhere -- appealing to other backward class (OBC) leaders exiting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reconsider their decisions; welcoming defectors to the party; or targeting the Samajwadi Party and its leader Akhilesh Yadav. Read More

