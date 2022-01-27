Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: TMC to meet EC to discuss ‘key issues' over Goa assembly polls
Live

Breaking news: TMC to meet EC to discuss ‘key issues' over Goa assembly polls

  • Breaking news updates January 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 27 Jan 2022 06:39 AM

    Air India likely to be handed over to Tata Group today

    Air India is expected to be handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday. The handing over will culminate the over two-decade-long journey to privatise the national carrier. Read more

  • Thu, 27 Jan 2022 05:44 AM

    Goa Assembly polls: TMC delegation to meet EC today to discuss 'key issues'

    A four-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will visit the Election Commission of India at 12:30pm to discuss 'key issues' relating to the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa scheduled to be held on February 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.