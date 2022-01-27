Breaking news: TMC to meet EC to discuss ‘key issues' over Goa assembly polls
- Breaking news updates January 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 27 Jan 2022 06:39 AM
Air India likely to be handed over to Tata Group today
Air India is expected to be handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday. The handing over will culminate the over two-decade-long journey to privatise the national carrier. Read more
-
Thu, 27 Jan 2022 05:44 AM
Goa Assembly polls: TMC delegation to meet EC today to discuss 'key issues'
A four-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will visit the Election Commission of India at 12:30pm to discuss 'key issues' relating to the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa scheduled to be held on February 14.