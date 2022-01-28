Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: Delhi set to reopen restaurants, cinema halls from today

Updated on Jan 28, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

    Delhi set to reopen restaurants, cinema halls from today as Covid cases decline

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to relax the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and allow dining services at restaurants, bars with 50 per cent seating capacity. Cinema halls have been allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, while the weekend curfew has been lifted.

