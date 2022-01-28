Breaking news: Delhi set to reopen restaurants, cinema halls from today
Fri, 28 Jan 2022 05:54 AM
Delhi set to reopen restaurants, cinema halls from today as Covid cases decline
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to relax the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and allow dining services at restaurants, bars with 50 per cent seating capacity. Cinema halls have been allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, while the weekend curfew has been lifted.