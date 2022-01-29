Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: UK PM to visit Europe next week to discuss Ukraine crisis

Updated on Jan 29, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 29 Jan 2022 07:32 AM

    UK PM to visit Europe next week to discuss Ukraine crisis

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Europe next week to discuss the escalating tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border, news agency Sputnik reported on Saturday. 

  • Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:46 AM

    Gujarat extends night curfew in 27 cities till Feb 4 in view of Covid-19

    The Gujarat government has extended the ongoing night curfew in the state's 27 cities till February 4 because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

  • Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:26 AM

    UNSC should try to avoid civil war on Myanmar, says China

    China's United Nations ambassador said that the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC's) primary goal in Myanmar should be to avoid more violence and a civil war.

