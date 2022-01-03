Breaking LIVE: Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins today
- Breaking news updates January 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 03 Jan 2022 07:11 AM
Death toll in Bhiwani mining incident rises to 5, reports PTI
One more body was pulled out from under the debris at a mining site in Dadam here, taking the death toll to five in an accident triggered by a landslide. Read more
-
Mon, 03 Jan 2022 06:33 AM
Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins today
Amid concerns over the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, India is all set to begin vaccinating the 15 to 18-year-old age group against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from today. Read more