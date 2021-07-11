Breaking news updates: Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 06:13 AM
J-K health workers cross river to vaccinate people in remote areas
A team of health workers were seen crossing a knee-deep river to reach a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri to hold a Covid-19 vaccination drive.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 06:07 AM
Sydney imposes stricter rules to curb spread of Delta variant
Authorities in Australia's largest city, Sydney imposed new stricter rules to curb the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 06:01 AM
9 dead, 19 missing in Japan's Atami mudslides
Japanese authorities on Saturday confirmed that nine people died and 19 others were unaccounted in Atami mudslides.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 05:47 AM
Thawarchand Gehlot to take oath as Karnataka Governor today
Former union minister Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn in as the 19th Governor of Karnataka on Sunday.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 05:29 AM
Boy rescued after wall of house collapses in Mumbai's Dahisar
A 12-year-old boy was severely injured after a wall of a house collapsed in the Dahisar area of Mumbai on Saturday.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 05:20 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital
Pope Francis will follow in the footsteps of St. John Paul II and deliver his weekly Sunday blessing and greeting from the Rome hospital where he is recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Friday.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 05:13 AM
Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar
Just two months ago, Indonesia was coming to a gasping India’s aid with thousands of tanks of oxygen.
Today, the Southeast Asia country is running out of oxygen as it endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries, including Singapore and China.