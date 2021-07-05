Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking News: Moderate rains predicted for Delhi, adjoining areas
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking News: Moderate rains predicted for Delhi, adjoining areas

  • Breaking News Updates July 2, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Tomes, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 05:24 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 05 Jul 2021 05:24 AM

    Rains predicted for Delhi, other adjoining areas

    Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-west Delhi, Farukhnagar, Bhiwani, Charki-Dadri, Bhiwadi, Jhajjar (Haryana) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours (issued at 04:45 IST): India Meteorological Department

  • Mon, 05 Jul 2021 05:23 AM

    Congress may have new leader in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi top contender

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is abuzz with talk of a reshuffle of the cabinet and the Congress, for its part, is abuzz with talk of its own reshuffle. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.