Breaking news: Brazil to redeploy troops to Amazon to fight deforestation

-
Tue, 29 Jun 2021 06:37 AM
Human rights defenders are tortured in China, says UN expert
A top UN independent expert on Monday highlighted concerns that activists in China were being abused and sentenced to long prison terms or house arrest.
-
Tue, 29 Jun 2021 06:25 AM
Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus
Hong Kong says it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.
-
Tue, 29 Jun 2021 06:17 AM
Top LeT commander Abrar killed in encounter
A Pakistani terrorist and top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abrar killed in the encounter with security forces in Maloora Parimpora, Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar to ANI.
-
Tue, 29 Jun 2021 06:15 AM
US, Ireland, UK request UN Security Council meeting on Tigray: diplomats
The United States, Ireland and Britain have called for an emergency UN Security Council public meeting concerning Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray, where rebel fighters were able to enter the regional capital of Mekele on Monday, diplomatic sources said, reports news agency AFP.
-
Tue, 29 Jun 2021 05:26 AM
Brazil to redeploy troops to Amazon to fight deforestation
President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree Monday to dispatch Brazilian soldiers to the Amazon in a bid to curb surging deforestation, just two months after withdrawing troops from the region and days after his Environment Minister resigned.
-
Tue, 29 Jun 2021 05:09 AM
Death toll rises to 11 at Florida building collapse site
Rescuers searching for a fifth day for survivors of a Florida condo building collapse used bucket brigades and heavy machinery Monday as they worked atop a precarious mound of pulverised concrete, twisted steel and the remnants of dozens of households.