Breaking News: Karnataka mandates 7-day quarantine for people testing Covid negative on arrival in Bengaluru
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 08:12 AM
‘Always condemned acts of violence, human rights violations in Syria’, says India's permanent mission to UNGA
India always condemned acts of violence and human rights law violations in Syria, said Pratik Mathur, counsellor in India's permanent mission to the United Nations General Assembly, reports ANI.
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 07:37 AM
‘Car makers will be asked to make engines that run on 100% bio-ethanol’: Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that car makers will be asked to make engines that can run on 100% bio-ethanol, reports ANI.
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 07:13 AM
Karnataka govt says international passengers testing Covid negative to be in quarantine for 7 days
Karnataka state government said that international passengers testing Covid negative on arrival in Bengaluru to be placed under seven-day quarantine and would be tested again after a week, reports ANI.