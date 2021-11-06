Home / India News / Breaking news: Delhi's overall air quality continue continues to be ‘severe’
Breaking news: Delhi's overall air quality continue continues to be ‘severe’

Breaking News Updates November 6, 2021:
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 06:39 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19?

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 06, 2021 06:39 AM IST

    Brazil logs 13,321 new Covid-19 cases, 389 deaths

    Brazil records 13,321 new Covid-19 cases and 389 deaths. Total cases rise to 21,862,458 including 609,060 related deaths.

  • Nov 06, 2021 06:13 AM IST

    Delhi's overall air quality remains ‘severe’

    Delhi's overall air quality continues to be 'severe', with overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 533: System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

breaking news
india news

Updated on Nov 06, 2021 06:39 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
Srinagar: Terrorists flee after gunfight near hospital

The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in the Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.
File photo for representational purposes.&nbsp;(PTI )
Published on Nov 06, 2021 04:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
2 killed, 1 hurt in shootout in Jammu’s Arnia, cops on suspect list

The deceased have been identified as Arif Khan of Chohala and Mohammad Sabar of Chak Mohammad Yar of RS Pura. Sabar’s brother Babar sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.
The deceased have been identified as Arif Khan of Chohala and Mohammad Sabar of Chak Mohammad Yar of RS Pura.
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 04:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
Centre, insurance firms willing to settle claims via mediation, SC told

  • The court was informed about the proposed mechanism at a time it was considering passing directions for speedy resolution of cases pending under the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT).
Gavel for judge, law and order(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:50 AM IST
By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 06, 2021
