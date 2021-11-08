Breaking news: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 07:39 AM
Drugs case: NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh leaves for Mumbai
NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh leaves for Mumbai from Delhi airport in connection with probe in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 07:04 AM
Puducherry closes schools for 2 days due to inclement weather
Puducherry govt announces holiday for all schools on November 8 and 9 due to inclement weather and incessant rain. Reopening of classes 1-8, scheduled for today, postponed for the same reason till further orders.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:37 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 in Andaman and Nicobar
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 218 km south east of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 5:28 am today: National Center for Seismology