Breaking news: UNSC condemns attack on Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Breaking news: UNSC condemns attack on Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

Breaking News Updates October 09, 2021:
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 07:10 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

  • Sat, 09 Oct 2021 07:10 AM

    ‘Large gap’ exists on climate action commitment of development countries: India at UN

    Large gap still exists on climate action commitment of developed countries to provide USD 100 billion for developing. This amount is less than what NFL earns on media rights: TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Rep to UN on Climate Action at UNGA76

  • Sat, 09 Oct 2021 06:43 AM

    Covid-19 toll in Latin America tops 1.5 million

    Death toll in Latin America due to Covid-19 surpasses 1.5 million, including more than 600,000 fatalities in Brazil alone.

  • Sat, 09 Oct 2021 06:15 AM

    UNSC condemns terror attack on Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

    Members of the UN Security Council “strongly condemn” the “atrocious and cowardly” terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz on October 8.

