Breaking news: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 in Karnataka's Gulbarga
Breaking news: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 in Karnataka's Gulbarga

Updated on Oct 10, 2021 07:16 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

  • Sun, 10 Oct 2021 07:16 AM

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 in Karnataka's Gulbarga

    An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred in Gulbarga, Karnataka at around 6 this morning: National Center for Seismology

  • Sun, 10 Oct 2021 06:51 AM

    Australia's Victoria province sees 1860 fresh Covid-19 infections

    Australia's Victoria records 1860 new Covid-19 cases, down from record 1965 on Saturday, as authorities say crowds will be allowed to attend sporting events.

