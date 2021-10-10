Breaking news: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 in Karnataka's Gulbarga
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 07:16 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 in Karnataka's Gulbarga
An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred in Gulbarga, Karnataka at around 6 this morning: National Center for Seismology
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 06:51 AM
Australia's Victoria province sees 1860 fresh Covid-19 infections
Australia's Victoria records 1860 new Covid-19 cases, down from record 1965 on Saturday, as authorities say crowds will be allowed to attend sporting events.