Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Breaking news: California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
Live

Breaking news: California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned

Breaking News Updates October 13, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 06:15 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

 Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 13 Oct 2021 06:14 AM

    3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

    Two US Postal Service workers were fatally shot Tuesday at a postal facility in Memphis and a third employee identified as the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said.

  • Wed, 13 Oct 2021 05:43 AM

    Mumbai airport's Terminal 1 to open from today

    Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will resume operations from T-1 from Wednesday.

  • Wed, 13 Oct 2021 05:20 AM

    PM Modi to launch GatiShakti master plan for modal connectivity today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan on Wednesday for multi-modal connectivity.

  • Wed, 13 Oct 2021 05:02 AM

    California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned

    Destructive California wildfires driven by intense winds caused damage at two mobile home parks, destroying some trailers, and one person suffered burns, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.