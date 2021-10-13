Breaking news: California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
Wed, 13 Oct 2021 06:14 AM
3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis
Two US Postal Service workers were fatally shot Tuesday at a postal facility in Memphis and a third employee identified as the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said.
Wed, 13 Oct 2021 05:43 AM
Mumbai airport's Terminal 1 to open from today
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will resume operations from T-1 from Wednesday.
Wed, 13 Oct 2021 05:20 AM
PM Modi to launch GatiShakti master plan for modal connectivity today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan on Wednesday for multi-modal connectivity.
Wed, 13 Oct 2021 05:02 AM
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
Destructive California wildfires driven by intense winds caused damage at two mobile home parks, destroying some trailers, and one person suffered burns, officials said.