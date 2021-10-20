Breaking news: Trouble for Trump aide Steve Bannon over US Capitol attack
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 20 Oct 2021 06:20 AM
North Korea carries out another missile test
North Korea tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile, reports Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-
Wed, 20 Oct 2021 05:52 AM
US Capitol attack: Trouble for Trump aide Steve Bannon
The US House of Representatives committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack “unanimously approves” report recommending contempt-of-Congress charges against former President Donald Trump's aide Steve Bannon.