Breaking news: Trouble for Trump aide Steve Bannon over US Capitol attack
Live

Breaking news: Trouble for Trump aide Steve Bannon over US Capitol attack

Breaking News Updates October 20, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 06:20 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

  • Wed, 20 Oct 2021 06:20 AM

    North Korea carries out another missile test

    North Korea tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile, reports Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

  • Wed, 20 Oct 2021 05:52 AM

    US Capitol attack: Trouble for Trump aide Steve Bannon

    The US House of Representatives committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack “unanimously approves” report recommending contempt-of-Congress charges against former President Donald Trump's aide Steve Bannon.

