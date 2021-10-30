Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: Afghanistan is among world's worst crisis, says United Nations
Breaking news: Afghanistan is among world's worst crisis, says United Nations

Updated on Oct 30, 2021 06:18 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Sat, 30 Oct 2021 06:17 AM

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa today, months ahead of 2022 polls

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Goa on Saturday, months ahead of the assembly elections in the coastal state scheduled to be held next year, to meet party workers and people. Read more

  • Sat, 30 Oct 2021 06:12 AM

    Afghanistan experiencing one of world's worst humanitarian crisis: United Nations

    Afghanistan is experiencing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with the health system and social services at a breaking point, said the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi. "Afghanistan now is amongst the world's worst crises and the needs are growing by the day," Al Janabi was quoted as saying by Sputnik on Sunday. 

