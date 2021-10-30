Breaking news: Afghanistan is among world's worst crisis, says United Nations
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 06:17 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa today, months ahead of 2022 polls
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Goa on Saturday, months ahead of the assembly elections in the coastal state scheduled to be held next year, to meet party workers and people. Read more
-
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 06:12 AM
Afghanistan experiencing one of world's worst humanitarian crisis: United Nations
Afghanistan is experiencing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with the health system and social services at a breaking point, said the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi. "Afghanistan now is amongst the world's worst crises and the needs are growing by the day," Al Janabi was quoted as saying by Sputnik on Sunday.