BJP Kisan Morcha to hold national executive meeting in Delhi today

The Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha will hold its national executive meeting in Delhi on Saturday as the farmers' protest against the Centre's three new farm laws continues.

People familiar with the matter told news agency ANI on October 13 that the likely impact of the farmers' protest on the elections to be held in different states next year might be discussed in the meeting. While BJP national president JP Nadda will address the morcha's meeting, the party’s national general secretary BL Santosh and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be a part.

ANI reported citing the people mentioned above said that the BJP may come up with further plans on the ongoing agitation, adding a political plan and a resolution on agriculture can be passed during the meeting.

Other possible topics which can be discussed include measures undertaken by the Centre to double the income of farmers and measures undertaken by both the Centre and state governments in the interest of farmers, ANI further reported.

The BJP Kisan Morcha meeting holds significance after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 in which eight people, including four farmers' protesting against the three new farm laws, died. Thirteen people, including Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws since November last year.

Till now, 11 rounds of talks have been held between the farmers' unions and the Centre to arrive at a consensus over the legislation but the discussions have remained inconclusive.

The meetings between the unions and the Centre have not resumed after widespread violence erupted during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day this year.

The farmer unions have repeatedly said that these new laws will eliminate the mandi and the minimum support price (MSP) policy, and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.