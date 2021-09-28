Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
Breaking: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

Breaking News Updates September 28, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:56 AM IST

  • Tue, 28 Sep 2021 05:56 AM

    Top US diplomat to travel to India on October 6, 7

    A top American diplomat will visit India next month to hold talks with her Indian counterparts on bilateral and regional issues, the US State Department said on Monday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a successful bilateral summit here with President Joe Biden.

  • Tue, 28 Sep 2021 05:26 AM

    US VP Kamala Harris hires two advisers as her portfolio grows

    Vice President Kamala Harris has hired two new advisers at a time when she is leading the charge for the Biden administration on a number of issues including voting rights and immigration from Central America.

  • Tue, 28 Sep 2021 05:05 AM

    North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

    North Korea on Tuesday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea.

