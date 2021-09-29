Breaking news: Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 24 inmates and injures 48
Wed, 29 Sep 2021 05:43 AM
Bombay HC to hear today Anil Deshmukh's plea against ED summons
The Bombay high court will on Wednesday hear the plea filed by Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh against summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.
Wed, 29 Sep 2021 05:32 AM
DDMA likely to decide today on Ramlilas, reopening of schools for classes 6-8
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday where it is expected to take a call on allowing Ramlilas during the Navratri and reopening of schools for junior classes, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
Wed, 29 Sep 2021 05:01 AM
Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 24 inmates and injures 48
A riot in a penitentiary in coastal city of Guayaquil killed 24 inmates and injured 48 more Tuesday, Ecuadorian officials said.
Wed, 29 Sep 2021 05:01 AM
1 in 4 Indians fully vaccinated
India’s mass inoculation programme closed in on a yet another major milestone on Tuesday, with almost one in every four eligible Indians (24.8%) having been fully vaccinated by the end of day. Another 43.5% have been party vaccinated.