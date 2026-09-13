BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: After New Delhi declaration, BRICS leaders to hold open session on Day 2 soon

The Summit is being held in New Delhi. It has brought together leaders of the expanded grouping, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

BRICS has 11 full members -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Together, they account for about 49.5% of the world's population and 40% of global GDP, according to India.

BRICS 2026: What happened so far

Summit in Delhi: The 18th BRICS Summit began on September 12.

Modi-Xi meeting: Modi and Xi held talks on the sidelines, focusing on border peace, trade, business ties and reducing trade imbalances. Xi's Delhi visit was his first to India in seven years.

Modi-Putin talks: Modi and Putin discussed bilateral ties, trade, energy and wider geopolitical developments.

New Delhi Declaration: BRICS adopted a joint declaration, stressing cooperation on global governance, trade, technology, climate, energy and development.

Pahalgam attack: The declaration condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and repeated BRICS' opposition to terrorism and terror financing.

West Asia: BRICS called for dialogue, diplomacy and restraint to resolve conflicts in West Asia, while backing a ceasefire and a political solution.

No common BRICS currency: The summit did not announce a BRICS currency. Instead, members backed greater use of national currencies and improved cross-border payment systems.

AI and Global South: The declaration called for more inclusive and accessible AI and spotlighted the need for greater representation of developing countries in global institutions.

UN reforms: India again pushed for reform of the UN Security Council and greater representation for the Global South.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi for Day 2