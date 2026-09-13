BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: After New Delhi declaration, BRICS leaders to hold open session on Day 2 soon
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: The BRICS programme will begin at 9:55 am with the arrival of leaders of BRICS partner countries and outreach invitees at Bharat Mandapam.
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: The New Delhi Declaration 2026 was adopted unanimously at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Titled “New Delhi Declaration — Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” it is a 140-point document covering global governance, conflicts, terrorism, trade, climate, health, technology and development....Read More
The Summit is being held in New Delhi. It has brought together leaders of the expanded grouping, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
BRICS has 11 full members -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Together, they account for about 49.5% of the world's population and 40% of global GDP, according to India.
BRICS 2026: What happened so far
- Summit in Delhi: The 18th BRICS Summit began on September 12.
- Modi-Xi meeting: Modi and Xi held talks on the sidelines, focusing on border peace, trade, business ties and reducing trade imbalances. Xi's Delhi visit was his first to India in seven years.
- Modi-Putin talks: Modi and Putin discussed bilateral ties, trade, energy and wider geopolitical developments.
- New Delhi Declaration: BRICS adopted a joint declaration, stressing cooperation on global governance, trade, technology, climate, energy and development.
- Pahalgam attack: The declaration condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and repeated BRICS' opposition to terrorism and terror financing.
- West Asia: BRICS called for dialogue, diplomacy and restraint to resolve conflicts in West Asia, while backing a ceasefire and a political solution.
- No common BRICS currency: The summit did not announce a BRICS currency. Instead, members backed greater use of national currencies and improved cross-border payment systems.
- AI and Global South: The declaration called for more inclusive and accessible AI and spotlighted the need for greater representation of developing countries in global institutions.
- UN reforms: India again pushed for reform of the UN Security Council and greater representation for the Global South.
Traffic restrictions in Delhi for Day 2
- Traffic restrictions in controlled areas from 8 am to 8 pm due to leaders’ movement.
- India-Afghanistan T20: Restrictions around Arun Jaitley Stadium from 2 pm to 11:45 pm.
- Avoid: JLN Marg, Ashaf Ali Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and DDU Marg during match hours.
- Goods vehicles: Restricted on key stretches of these roads.
- Parking: Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road.
- Cab points: Gate 2 near MAMC and Rajghat Chowk.
- No parking: B.S. Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, JLN Marg and Ring Road near Rajghat-ITO Flyover.
- Advice: Use the Metro, check updates, take alternate routes and allow extra travel time. Violating vehicles may be towed and prosecuted.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 13 Sept 2026, 08:49:12 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Delhi declaration adopted despite West Asia differences
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: BRICS leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration on Saturday despite differences between Iran and the UAE over the West Asia crisis.
- 13 Sept 2026, 08:39:04 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: ‘Pyramid of privilege’ must become ‘platform of partnership’, said Modi at BRICS
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BRICS must lead global governance reforms to give the Global South a greater role in decision-making.
He called for replacing the existing “pyramid of privilege” with a “platform of partnership” and proposed a 10-point roadmap covering UN Security Council reform, representation in global financial institutions and rule-making on emerging technologies.
Modi also proposed a Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network and called for a BRICS mechanism to ensure continuity and track implementation of decisions.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 13 Sept 2026, 08:34:05 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Cops detain Tibetans protesting Xi Jinping’s India visit
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: At least five Tibetan nationals were detained by Delhi Police near Pragati Maidan on Friday morning after they allegedly gathered to protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the national capital for the BRICS Summit, police sources told PTI.
- 13 Sept 2026, 08:30:07 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Modi calls for seafarer rescue network after 15 Indian deaths
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a BRICS Seafarers Emergency Support Network at the 18th BRICS Summit to help seafarers in distress. The network would connect maritime authorities and diplomatic missions to provide distress alerts, medical aid, family updates and evacuation support.
The proposal comes after at least 15 Indian seafarers died in conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea over the past nine months. India accounts for 12.16% of the global commercial seafarer workforce, with 311,936 Indian seafarers among 2.57 million worldwide.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 13 Sept 2026, 08:21:16 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Dilip Ghosh backs India-Russia-China cooperation at BRICS
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday welcomed closer cooperation between India, Russia and China, saying the emerging equation could help ease global tensions. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the effort and expressed hope that India will show the world a path to peace and prosperity.
- 13 Sept 2026, 08:09:07 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Big cats alliance endorsed at BRICS
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: BRICS endorsed India’s initiative to create an International Big Cats Alliance. It encouraged member countries to cooperate on big-cat conservation.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 13 Sept 2026, 07:48:23 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: What is BRICS?
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- the five countries that originally formed the grouping.
Today, BRICS has expanded beyond those five countries. It is a platform for cooperation on trade, investment, finance, global governance, development and other international issues.
India is one of the founding members, and the BRICS Summit is held annually, with member countries taking turns to host it.
- 13 Sept 2026, 07:37:55 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: What is the New Delhi Declaration, adopted at BRICS?
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: The New Delhi Declaration is BRICS’ 140-point joint statement outlining the bloc’s positions on global governance, conflicts, trade, terrorism, climate, technology and development.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 13 Sept 2026, 07:34:07 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Climate, technology and development in the New Delhi Declaration
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: The document covers sustainable development, renewable energy, climate action, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, health and food security. It highlights cooperation in areas such as space, including the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation and discussions on establishing a BRICS Space Council.
- 13 Sept 2026, 07:32:42 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Mahua Moitra pokes fun at vegetarian menu, suggests Karim’s kebabs
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took a dig at the vegetarian menu served to visiting BRICS leaders, suggesting they skip it and ask security personnel to bring kebabs from Kolkata’s Karim’s.
On X, Moitra wrote, “Would I be a bad MP if I advised the visiting BRICS leaders to give this menu a miss & get security to nip down to the nearest Karims & bring back some Burrab Kababs…”
- {{^htLoading}}
- 13 Sept 2026, 07:25:04 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: India’s BRICS Risk Lab proposal
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: BRICS members reportedly showed interest in further discussions on India’s proposal to establish a BRICS Risk Lab at the GIFT City International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat.
The proposed facility would focus on strengthening the reinsurance capacity of member countries.
- 13 Sept 2026, 07:20:04 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Kiren Rijiju shares video of bus full of ministers going to BRICS banquet
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: BJP MP Kiren Rijiju wrote on X, "India is proud to host #BRICS Summit. Along with Union Ministers & Chief Ministers, joined the banquet hosted by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for India's most honored guests with pure Indian hospitality."
- {{^htLoading}}
- 13 Sept 2026, 07:09:38 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: New Delhi Declaration on Pahalgam terror attack
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: The declaration strongly condemned the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed.
BRICS reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, terror financing and safe havens, and called for those responsible and their sponsors to face justice.
- 13 Sept 2026, 07:06:49 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: Members strongly oppose unilateral tariffs
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: BRICS expressed concern over the rise in unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures, warning that they could distort trade, disrupt supply chains and disproportionately affect developing economies.
The grouping also opposed protectionist measures imposed in the name of environmental objectives.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 13 Sept 2026, 07:06:08 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: BRICS calls for 2-state solution for Palestine
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: BRICS reaffirmed support for a lasting two-state solution to the ongoing Israeli war on Palestine. The grouping backed Palestine’s full UN membership and called for stronger international support for Palestinian rights.
The declaration said the goal was to create “the vision of two States living side by side, in peace and security.”
- 13 Sept 2026, 06:28:22 AM IST
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: What’s on the agenda for September 13
BRICS 2026 LIVE updates: The Sunday BRICS programme will begin at 9:55 am with the arrival of leaders of BRICS partner countries and outreach invitees at Bharat Mandapam.
This will be followed by the family photo at 10:35 am. At 10:50 am, leaders will attend the open session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth” at the Summit Hall.
- {{^htLoading}}