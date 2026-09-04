New Delhi, The BRICS Chief Justices' Forum, bringing together chief justices, presidents of supreme courts and senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries, commenced here on Friday.

BRICS Chief Justices' Forum begins in Delhi; CJI Surya Kant to hold bilateral meetings

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The forum, being hosted by the Supreme Court till September 6, will see Chief Justice of India Surya Kant hold bilateral meetings with senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries.

"The forum will provide a platform for dialogue among the participating judiciaries and for exchange of views on contemporary issues relating to justice delivery, international dispute resolution, technology and sustainable development," the Supreme Court said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"Bilateral engagements as part of the forum, Justice Surya Kant, the Chief Justice of India, will hold a series of bilateral meetings with heads of judicial delegations on the opening day," it said.

The Supreme Court, in a statement, said that substantive sessions will focus on four key areas: mediation and international commercial disputes, cross-border enforcement of arbitral awards, artificial intelligence and the judiciary, and judicial leadership and sustainable development.

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{{^usCountry}} The mediation session would examine it "as a strategic mechanism for resolving international commercial disputes in a globalised economy," it said. Likewise, the issue of cross-border enforcement of arbitral awards would be dealt with in the second session, and the jurists would deliberate upon the challenges in enforcement and the prospects for greater procedural harmonisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mediation session would examine it "as a strategic mechanism for resolving international commercial disputes in a globalised economy," it said. Likewise, the issue of cross-border enforcement of arbitral awards would be dealt with in the second session, and the jurists would deliberate upon the challenges in enforcement and the prospects for greater procedural harmonisation. {{/usCountry}}

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As part of the opening-day engagements, the CJI will hold a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of judicial delegations from Russia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Iran and Uzbekistan, the statement said.

Among the judicial leaders scheduled to meet the CJI are Igor Krasnov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, Zhang Jun, Chief Justice of China and President of the Supreme People's Court, Boulos Gahmy Iskander Boulos, Chief Justice of Egypt's Supreme Constitutional Court, and Sunarto, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indonesia, the statement said.

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The other leaders include Mohammed Hamad Al Badi Al Dhaheri, President of the UAE Federal Supreme Court, Andrei Shved, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Belarus, Aslambek Mergaliyev, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, Mahube Betty Molemela, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa, Ayatollah Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje'I, Chief Justice of Iran, and Malikakhon Kalandarova, Deputy Chairperson of Uzbekistan's Supreme Court.

On the second day, heads of delegations from BRICS member states and partner countries will address the forum and share their perspectives on issues of common interest to judicial institutions.

Judicial leaders representing Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE are expected to participate, along with representatives from partner countries Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

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