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BRICS nations laud Odisha for disaster management achievements: Minister

BRICS nations laud Odisha for disaster management achievements: Minister

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 06:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, BRICS countries have lauded Odisha for its achievements in protecting lives during disasters and acknowledged the state's sustained efforts towards achieving near-zero casualty outcomes during major cyclones, a minister said on Saturday.

Puri: Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel conduct a rescue operations mock drill, in Puri, Friday, June 5, 2026.(PTI)

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari made the statement while addressing a joint press conference of the National Disaster Management Authority and the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority here after the conclusion of the three-day BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group meeting in Puri.

"The successful hosting of the BRICS DRRG meeting has further enhanced Odisha's international profile as a leader in disaster resilience and preparedness," he said.

The minister said it aligns closely with the vision outlined in the 'Viksit Odisha 2036' framework, which seeks to maintain zero-casualty outcomes across disasters, strengthen resilient infrastructure, modernise ODRAF , and reduce disaster impacts on livelihoods.

The meet also helped Odisha in strengthening its resolve to face the challenges of natural disasters.

"The meeting enabled Odisha's officials and disaster management professionals to engage directly with international experts, exchange knowledge, and learn from global experiences in disaster risk reduction," he said.

Beyond disaster management, the event also provided an opportunity to highlight Odisha's rich cultural heritage and tourism potential, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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