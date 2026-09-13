Brics nations to explore new university ranking system, back start-ups

Brics member countries will set up a common digital repository for research, launch a platform to support youth-led startups and explore a new university ranking and evaluation system, as the grouping looks to deepen cooperation in science, education, innovation and skilling, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted on Saturday.

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The Brics Science and Research Repository (BSRR) will map and share research outputs, datasets, infrastructure and expertise across member countries, while the Brics Youth Startup Platform (BYSP) will facilitate collaboration and support for youth-led startups. The grouping will also strengthen large-scale research infrastructure and mega science projects under a 2026-30 action plan.

The declaration welcomed the outcomes of the 13th Brics Education Ministers’ Meeting held in Bhubaneswar in August and backed efforts to develop a “Brics University Global Ranking and Evaluation System” —proposed in 2023. A specialised workshop for the ranking system is scheduled between September and December 2026. The Brics Education Olympiad is also being developed and is currently at the “conception stage”. Brics nations also encouraged continued organising of the Brics Rectors’ Forum, which brings together university heads and academic leaders to strengthen higher education, scientific research and cross-border partnerships.

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Deep Dive What is the Brics Science and Research Repository (BSRR)? The BSRR is a common digital repository being established by Brics member countries to map and share research outputs, datasets, infrastructure, and expertise across the member nations. Why is Brics interested in developing a new university ranking and evaluation system? Brics aims to strengthen higher education and scientific research collaboration among its member countries, as highlighted in the New Delhi Declaration, which supports the establishment of a new university ranking system. How will the Brics Youth Startup Platform (BYSP) support startups? The BYSP will provide a virtual platform for dialogue and support, facilitating collaboration and financing for youth-led startups through the Brics Startup Innovation Fund.

{{^usCountry}} The BYSP will provide a virtual platform for dialogue and support to youth startups, while the declaration recognised the need to catalyse financing for early and growth-stage startups in alignment with the Brics Startup Innovation Fund. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BYSP will provide a virtual platform for dialogue and support to youth startups, while the declaration recognised the need to catalyse financing for early and growth-stage startups in alignment with the Brics Startup Innovation Fund. {{/usCountry}}

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The member countries adopted an action plan of the working group on research infrastructures and mega science projects for 2026-2030. It will operationalise the Brics Global Research Advanced Infrastructure Network (Brics GRAIN) through cooperation in large-scale research infrastructure, mega science projects, creation of research facilities and engagement with the global research community.

In education, the countries welcomed India’s guiding principles on “Strengthening Academic Collaboration on Traditional and Indigenous Knowledge Systems”, aimed at identifying, preserving, protecting and promoting traditional and indigenous knowledge through responsible use of digital technologies. The declaration encouraged the Brics Network University to “consider the possible inclusion of traditional, indigenous and local knowledge systems as an additional International Thematic Group (ITG), in accordance with established governance procedures consistent with the national laws and policies of Brics countries.”

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It also backed cooperation in early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, mutual recognition of qualifications, academic and professional mobility, digital literacy and the safe, ethical and human-centred use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The countries reaffirmed support for the Brics-Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Cooperation Alliance (Brics-TCA) and committed to strengthening skill development, digital literacy and workforce preparedness, including the “alignment of training programmes with evolving market demands” and “linkage of TVET institutions with industries.”

Several people-to-people engagements are also planned though the schedule is yet to be announced. An academic forum in Lucknow will bring together academics and experts for dialogue and knowledge exchange. A virtual Brics Network University conference will focus on traditional and indigenous knowledge systems in the digital age, while a Brics Young Scientists Forum in Bengaluru aims to promote scientific interaction, knowledge sharing and collaborative research.

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