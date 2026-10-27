BRICS Parliamentary Forum ends in Delhi with call for UNSC reform and zero tolerance for terrorism

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum concluded in Delhi on Tuesday with the adoption of a joint declaration backing reform of the United Nations Security Council, calling for zero tolerance for terrorism and greater representation of the Global South in global decision-making. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also handed over the forum’s chairship to China for the next BRICS summit in 2027.

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday with a joint declaration backing UN Security Council reform, zero tolerance for terrorism and greater representation of the Global South. (PTI)

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“Permanent solutions to global challenges can only be forged through dialogue, not war; in peace, not conflict; and in collaboration, rather than competition,” Birla said in his address. He further called for a global framework based on respect for national sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes and equitable development opportunities.

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Also read: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla urges Brics parliaments to turn dialogue into concrete outcomes

The forum— held on October 26 and 27 under the theme “Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development”— brought together presiding officers and parliamentary representatives from BRICS member countries and partner nations. It focused on strengthening parliamentary institutions, the use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies and sustainability. The forum was held during India’s 2026 BRICS chairship, which had the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

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{{^usCountry}} The joint declaration reaffirmed the principles of the United Nations Charter and called for comprehensive UN reform, including the Security Council, to make the international system “more just, equitable, democratic, representative, effective, and efficient”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The joint declaration reaffirmed the principles of the United Nations Charter and called for comprehensive UN reform, including the Security Council, to make the international system “more just, equitable, democratic, representative, effective, and efficient”. {{/usCountry}}

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“We look forward to strengthening BRICS interaction within international parliamentary fora, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), to amplify the voice of the Global South,” the declaration said.

Also read: A parliamentary push to the BRICS agenda

On counter-terrorism, the declaration strongly condemned the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed and called for action against cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and safe havens. It urged “zero tolerance for terrorism” and called for an end to double standards in counter-terrorism efforts.

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The declaration also highlighted cooperation on emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and proposed a digital public infrastructure repository for BRICS countries. “We emphasise the need to strengthen the digital sovereignty of BRICS member countries by protecting data privacy and security of personal information as well as by building resilient national technological ecosystems,” it added.

On climate change, member countries called for stronger mitigation and adaptation efforts. It called for stronger efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals, while emphasising the “principle of common but differentiated responsibilities” in addressing climate change.

Also read: Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to skip Brics forum in New Delhi

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Member nations also expressed concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East and West Asia, urging restraint, protection of civilians and dialogue towards lasting peace. “We reaffirm our unwavering support for the peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution, with the two States living side by side, in peace and security…” the declaration further said.

Emphasising the role of legislatures, Birla said parliaments must evolve beyond law-making to become more transparent, effective and citizen-centric institutions. He also highlighted the potential of AI and digital tools to improve parliamentary research, analysis and public engagement.

“Global peace truly means security, respect, justice, and the assurance of a better future for everyone—especially the younger generation,” Birla said, adding that future generations would judge current leaders by the safety and prosperity of the world they leave behind.