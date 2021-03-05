Home / India News / Bridge in Uttarakhand, washed away in flash flood, rebuilt in 8 days
india news

Bridge in Uttarakhand, washed away in flash flood, rebuilt in 8 days

The Uttarakhand flood was triggered after a chunk of a glacier - which experts said was 15 football fields long and five across - broke off from the main structure and fell into a small river.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The Bailey bridge was inaugurated on Thursday.(ANI Photo)

A bridge in Uttarakhand, which was washed away in February 7 flash flood, was rebuilt by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in just eight days. The structure, called Bailey bridge, was inaugurated on Thursday.

"We have inaugurated 200-feet-long Bailey bridge for traffic movement. The bridge has been built in eight days," BRO's chief engineer AS Rathore told news agency ANI.

The bridge is located in Raini village, in Tapovan area of Chamoli district, which was affected the most by the flash flood caused by glacier burst. The Rishiganga Hydropower Project, which was being built in the area, was washed away along with a dam.

Also watch: How people of Raini village first warned people of glacier breach

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15

UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy

DRDO successfully tests SFDR technology in a bid to develop long-range missiles

I-T raids on Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap: FM says they were raided in 2013 too

Another hydroelectic project was also swept away in the tragedy in which more than 70 people were killed and over 200 are still missing.

The flood was triggered after a chunk of a glacier - which experts said was 15 football fields long and five across - broke off from the main structure and fell into a small river.

The roaring deluge of water, rocks and soil hurtled down the V-shaped valley in the mountainous region, sweeping away homes, roads and bridges.

Many expert blamed climate change for this tragedy, but locals also highlighted the rampant construction going on in the ecologically fragile area.

A group of experts formed by the government said on Wedesday that the February 7 flood not "immediately" a human-induced disaster. The scientists of Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment - a premier research body under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) - said that global warming and heating up of the Himalayas could be the main reasons for the glacial breach in Chamoli district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand flood chamoli glacier study
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP