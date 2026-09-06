Grief Through Dance

Bridging Kathak and grief, borne by children in war zones, with the music of SOI

MUMBAI: Can grief be danced? Can an orchestra make absence audible? Kathak exponent and choreographer Aditi Mangaldas is attempting both, taking off from the silence left by children caught in war. The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) begins somewhere else entirely, with strings, woodwind, brass and percussion – and in its midst will come Kathak, contemporary movement, poetry, sculpture and light.

The collaborative presentation – ‘The Absence of PRESENCE (TAOP)’ – with Mangaldas and the SOI, and

Frequently Asked Questions What is the name of the collaborative presentation by Aditi Mangaldas and the Symphony Orchestra of India? The collaborative presentation is called ‘The Absence of PRESENCE (TAOP)’. What is the main theme explored in the presentation? The main theme explored in the presentation is the concept of 'absence', particularly relating to children affected by war. Who is the composer of the original score for the performance? The original score for the performance is created by British composer Rushil Ranjan. When will the performance be staged? The performance will be staged at the NCPA on October 31 and November 1.