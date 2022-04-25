Bring back Netaji’s remains, kin writes to Modi

New Delhi: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to bring the legendary freedom fighter’s mortal remains back home.

“Netaji’s ambition was to return to an independent India as the head of a victorious revolutionary army. Circumstances did not allow that to happen. The best way to honour his wishes in this 125th Birth Centenary year is to bring his remains by 18th August 2022 to repose on Indian soil,” Bose wrote.

He added the government is certain the remains at Japan’s Renkoji Temple are those of Netaji and which is why the government contributes to the costs of maintaining the urn containing them. He urged the government to ensure DNA tests are done on the ashes.

Chandra Kumar Bose said the return of the remains will allow Netaji’s daughter, Anita Bose Pfaff, to perform the last rites and bring the long-awaited closure to the family.

Two of the three commissions the Centre set up to probe into Netaji’s death concluded he died in a plane crash in 1945. But the Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry set up in 1999 did not agree with this. There is a controversy over Netaji’s death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945. But the Centre in 2017 confirmed he had died in the incident.

Chandra Kumar Bose said to date the government has not declared publicly and categorically Netaji’s demise on August 18, 1945, because declassified files say there is no political benefit in such a declaration. “Because of this procrastination, weird stories continue to circulate which demean the might and reputation of Netaji, including in films.”

