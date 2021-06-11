BSF arrests Chinese national after he entered India through Indo-Bangla border in Bengal

A 36-year-old Chinese national was arrested by the Border Security Force on Thursday after he entered India through the Indo-Bangla border without valid documents.

The accused has been identified as Han Junwe, a resident of Hubei. Interrogation by the BSF revealed that his alleged business partner Sun Jiang has already been arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police.

“Interrogation is still going on. We are trying to find out whether he was working for any intelligence agency or any organisation, which works against India,” said SS Guleria, DIG BSF (South Bengal Frontier).

Officials have seized a laptop, two iPhones, one Bangladeshi SIM, two pen-drives, ATM cards, US dollars along with some Bangladeshi and Indian currency.

“During interrogation he said that he owns a hotel named ‘Star Spring’ in Gurugram and has been to India at least four times since 2010 and had been to Hyderabad, Delhi and Gurugram. We are verifying his statements,” said Guleria.

Some of the hotel workers are Chinese, while a few other Indians have also been employed, he said.

According to BSF officials, he had been to his hometown in Hubei. His business partner Jiang had meanwhile sent him around 10–15 Indian SIM cards. But later Jiang got arrested and spilled the names of Junwe and his wife. The ATS then registered a case against Junwe and his wife in Lucknow, as a result of which he didn’t get an Indian visa. Junwe then procured a Visa from Nepal and Bangladesh and entered India.

“Investigation is going on and other intelligence agencies have been alerted. We are working together on the case. His laptop is being scanned,” Guleria added.

On Thursday after he managed to sneak into India through the international border at Malda district, around 500 km north of Kolkata, he was spotted by the BSF. When the troops challenged him he tried to flee but was caught and was brought for interrogation.