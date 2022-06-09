Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSF fire at suspected Pakistani drone near international border in Jammu's Arnia
india news

BSF fire at suspected Pakistani drone near international border in Jammu's Arnia

The suspected Pakistani drone went back after the BSF troops opened fired at it. A massive search operation was launched to trace any weapon or explosive that the drone might have dropped but nothing was found.
A blinking light suspected to be a drone was observed in Jammu’s Arnia area during the early hours of Thursday. (Representational Image)
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 08:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu district during the early hours of Thursday, prompting it to return, said officials.

“This morning at about 0415 hours (4.15am) a blinking light suspected to be a drone observed in Arnia area. Alert BSF troops fired at it due to which it returned back. The drone was hovering at a height of around 300 meters,” said a BSF spokesperson.

He said a massive search operation was launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped but nothing was found.

The security forces have been on alert to attempts being made by Pakistan and terror outfits across the border to smuggle weapons, ammunition and explosives through drones via the International Border in Jammu region.

Forces have shot down several drones in the recent past in Jammu, Kathua and Samba sectors and seized their payloads, including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs besides narcotics.

On Monday, the police recovered three magnetic IEDs dropped by a Pakistani drone in Akhnoor border area of Jammu after the BSF shot it down with its payload.

On May 29, seven sticky bombs and as many under-barrel grenades (UBGs) were found with a drone that was brought down by police in Rajbagh area of Kathua district.

Sticky or magnetic bombs have emerged as a new threat ahead of the 43-day long Amarnath yatra beginning June 30. The police have seized such explosive devices in the recent past as well.

