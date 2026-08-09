BSF firing kills Bangladesh national in Tripura during alleged smuggling attempt

A 20-year-old Bangladeshi national was found dead on Sunday after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired at him on Saturday at Magruli in Tripura’s Unakoti district, said police.

Tripura has an 856 km international border with Bangladesh, most of which is covered by a barbed wire fence, but a few patches remain unfenced. (Representative Photo)

The deceased, identified as Tara Miah was a resident of Muraicharra in Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar district. Police said his body was taken to Kailasahar district hospital for a postmortem.

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According to police, the Bangladeshi national, suspected of involvement in smuggling Burmese cigarettes, was allegedly carrying out smuggling activities at midnight on Saturday in the IBB area at Maguruli.

When on-duty officers spotted a group of smugglers and attempted to stop them, the smugglers allegedly tried to attack the BSF personnel. The personnel then fired two rounds from their rifles, injuring the Bangladeshi national and causing his death.

Earlier this June, a Bangladeshi man was shot dead by the BSF at the Latiapura border outpost in Unakoti district during an alleged smuggling attempt.

Last November, a person was arrested in connection with an incident where two BSF personnel sustained minor injuries after being allegedly attacked by smugglers at a bordering area of Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district.

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{{^usCountry}} In another incident in January last year, an on-duty BSF team was attacked by a group of Bangladeshi smugglers near the India-Bangladesh international border under Magroli in Tripura’s Unakoti district, however no one was injured on either side in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another incident in January last year, an on-duty BSF team was attacked by a group of Bangladeshi smugglers near the India-Bangladesh international border under Magroli in Tripura’s Unakoti district, however no one was injured on either side in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Later in March last year, a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and two BSF personnel sustained injuries during a clash at Magroli in the district.

Tripura has an 856 km international border with Bangladesh, most of which is covered by a barbed wire fence, but a few patches remain unfenced.