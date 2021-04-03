Home / India News / BSF hands over boy to Pakistan after he crosses over border 'inadvertently'
PTI | , Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said it has handed over an eight-year-old boy to Pakistani rangers, after he inadvertently crossed the international border (IB) and reached India's Barmer sector from the neighbouring country.

The incident took place at the border security fence near border out post of Somrar in Barmer sector of Rajasthan on Friday, officials said.

"As a goodwill gesture, the BSF on Friday handed over a Pakistani minor boy in a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers," the BSF said in a statement.

"On April 2, Karim s/o Yamanu, age approximately eight years, had inadvertently crossed the IB, entered Indian territory and reached upto BS (border security) Fence near BOP (border out post) Somrar of Barmer sector (in Rajasthan)," it added.

He was spotted by alert troops on duty, who asked him to go back. Seeing men in uniform, the boy started crying. But BSF men calmed him and gave him some eatables and water, the BSF said.

The boy seemed to have lost his way and reached across IB, as nearest Pakistan village Somrar is about three kms from the place, where the boy was spotted by the BSF, it said.

"Soon, on the directions of HQrs (headquarters), a flag meeting was held with Pakistan Rangers and the minor boy was handed over to them. The smile on the face of the boy, while handing over to counterpart, displayed the gratitude towards generous behavior of the BSF," the statement further said.

Rajasthan's Barmer sector comes under the BSF's Gujarat Frontier along with Gandhinagar sector and Bhuj sector. BSF's Gujarat Frontier has its headquarters Gandhinagar.

