BSF jawan shoots self with service rifle in Tripura: Police

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly died by suicide using his own service rifle at Paharmura Border Outpost in Tripura’s Khowai district on Wednesday.

The body of 40-year old Baburam Chaudhury, a constable of BSF’s 80 Battalion, was spotted early morning and a police investigation soon began into his death, said a senior police official, wishing not to be identified.

“Our preliminary investigation suggests he might have died by suicide. Still, we are investigating the case,” said the police officer. BSF has yet not released any official statement into the incident.

The incident happened 24 hours after two BSF personnel, including a sub inspector and a constable, were killed in a militant ambush in Dhalai district.

In a reply in Parliament on Wednesday, the Union home ministry disclosed that 680 personnel of the paramilitary forces died by suicide during the last six years and the number of personnel who died in accidents and encounters during the period was 1,764 and 323 respectively for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR).

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said domestic problems, illness and financial problems could be contributory factors among others behind the suicides. He further said this issue was reviewed by the government from time to time in consultation with professional agencies.