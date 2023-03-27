Budget session highlights: Both Houses adjourned till 11 am tomorrow amid ruckus by opposition
Parliament Budget session 2023 LIVE: In the midst of the controversy surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, party MPs planned to protest in Parliament today.
Until the third week of the second part of the Parliament session, there was a stalemate in which the opposition demanded JPC on the Adani issue and the Treasury benches demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London. A new row erupted last week after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP following his conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname case' by a Surat court. The Congress party has been protesting the disqualification across the states, culminating in a day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" on Sunday at Rajghat.
Opposition MPs were seen wearing black to Parliament today to protest the Centre's handling of the Adani issue and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 04:15 PM
Lok Sabha approves Finance Bill 2023; House adjourned
Lok Sabha approves Finance Bill as amended by Rajya Sabha.
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 04:03 PM
LS proceedings resume amid sloganeering by Oppn
Lok Sabha proceedings resumed amid protest with slogans by opposition MPs in the House.
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 03:37 PM
Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge invites Oppn leaders for meeting
Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has on Monday invited the Opposition Floor Leaders of like-minded parties for a meeting tonight at his residence in Delhi.
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 02:23 PM
Finance Bill 2023 passed by Rajya Sabha today
Rajya Sabha on Monday passed Finance Bill 2023 and returned, and adjourned the House till 11 am tomorrow.
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 02:16 PM
Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2023 retuned by Rajya Sabha
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2023has been considered and returned from the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha last week. The Bill aims to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2023-24.
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 02:04 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed amid slogans by Oppn MPs
Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed amid sloganeering by opposition MPs.
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 11:05 AM
Both Houses adjourned amid Oppn MPs protest
Within minutes of the commencement of proceedings of both Houses, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm and Lok Sabha till 4 pm on Monday, amid Opposition MPs' protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and Adani issue.
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 10:56 AM
‘People would judge them…’: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Oppn protest
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaking about opposition's protest over over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi said, “...You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they are...Fight Court's action in the Court, you are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar.”
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 10:36 AM
Opposition leaders meet underway at Kharge's chamber in Parliament
Opposition leaders meet is underway at the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament building.
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 10:26 AM
Congress MPs to meet at 10.30 am
Congress MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will convene at the Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament at 10.30 am on Monday. According to news agency ANI, Congress leaders would wear black clothes to protest the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP.