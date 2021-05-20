Home / India News / Budget session of Andhra Pradesh assembly today, TDP to boycott it
india news

Budget session of Andhra Pradesh assembly today, TDP to boycott it

The budget session is being called by the YSRCP government as a "statutory obligation". The TDP, which will not attend the session, will hold a 'mock' session on Thursday evening and Friday morning to discuss state government 'failures'.
ANI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 10:06 AM IST
TDP said it will hold a 'mock' Assembly session on Thursday evening and Friday morning to discuss state government 'failures'.(ANI Photo)

A single-day budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

The one-day session is being called by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government as a "statutory obligation", as is mandatory for Assembly to meet every six months.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday said that it would boycott the single-day budget session in protest against the "unilateral", "undemocratic" and "illogical" decisions of the government led by Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

TDP said it will hold a 'mock' Assembly session on Thursday evening and Friday morning to discuss state government 'failures'.

TDP deputy floor leader Nimmala Ramanaidu in a statement said that his party has boycotted the assembly budget session because alleging there will be "no scope for discussion of public issues in this budget session which is to be held for only one day".

"The opposition party may not get a chance to raise its voice. In protest of government attitude, we are conducting mock assembly today and tomorrow," said Ramanaidu.

"The mock Assembly will hold a short term discussion on Covid in today's evening session. In tomorrow's session, failures of the government and its betrayal of the public on various issues will be discussed," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh assembly y s jagan mohan reddy budget session
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP