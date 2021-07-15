Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Built in centuries, destroyed in seconds: Rahul Gandhi’s attack on govt

Gandhi took to Twitter to hit out at the government over a variety of issues, such as, vaccine shortage, border issues with China, price hike, unemployment, and disinvestment of public sector undertakings
By Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the current government did not take even a few “seconds to destroy” what had been built over “centuries” in India.

Hitting out at the government over a variety of issues, such as, vaccine shortage, border issues with China, price hike, unemployment, and disinvestment of public sector undertakings, Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Took Centuries to built, destroyed in seconds, the country knows who brought these difficult times. #VaccineShortage #LAC #Unemployment #PriceHike #PSU #Farmers #OnlyPR.”

Amid fresh reports of clashes between Indian and Chinese forces at Ladakh, Gandhi had tweeted on Wednesday, “Modi government has weakened our country by making foreign and defence policy, a national political gimmick. India has never been so insecure.”

Sharing a report from an English daily which reported of fresh clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh, Gandhi added that the Centre’s “use of foreign and defence policy as a domestic political tool” has made India vulnerable.

BJP had reacted to the tweet, saying the news report shared by Gandhi was “fake.” “His #FakeStory, rebutted by the Indian Army, was done by Ajai Shukla, a retired Lt Col, with dubious antecedents, brother-in-law of Suman Dubey, a long time Gandhi family crony, accused in the National Herald scam and on the board of RGF! Bogus story written for Rahul to plug?” said Amit Malviya who heads BJP’s Information technology cell.

Gandhi’s allegation over vaccine shortage was also slammed by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. “The leaders who make statements that create confusion and concern in the media need to introspect whether they have made such a distance from the governance process and related information that they are not aware of the information already being given in the context of vaccine supply,” Mandaviya tweeted.

IND USA
