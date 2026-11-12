Bulldozer is now UP's brand, demand will rise on its own if made here: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the bulldozer has become Uttar Pradesh's brand, and if companies manufacture bulldozers and tractors in the state, demand for them will grow on its own in India and abroad.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the rule of law has replaced mafia raj in UP, and the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, along with bulldozer action, has made the state a prime destination for investment. (Deepak Gupta/HT File)

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CM asserted that the rule of law has replaced mafia raj in UP, and the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, along with bulldozer action, has made the state a prime destination for investment.

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“Not just police recruitment, but the force's modernisation as well as the zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals have played a key role in the establishment of law and order in the state. Even in that, you must have heard the conversation around UP's bulldozer,” he said while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of a new tractor manufacturing plant via video conference.

"If you make bulldozers in UP, it would automatically have demand across the country and abroad, as it has become UP's brand," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The plant is being set up in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area at a cost of over ₹1,200 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plant is being set up in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area at a cost of over ₹1,200 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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UP's share in India's tractor market is 18.5 per cent, he said, adding that this investment will give new strength to the local economy.

Jewar now India's jewel, investment hub

Praising the farmers and public representatives of Jewar, Adityanath said the area where bullets once flew and which was notorious for its crime rate has today become the "jewel" of India and the best destination for investment.

He said that with the Noida International Airport and YEIDA's development, the entire region is emerging as a major industrial, economic, and logistics hub. "Important projects such as HCL-Foxconn's semiconductor plant, Medical Device Park, Toy Park, MSME Park, and Data Centres are taking shape here," he added.

From Bimaru to top-3 economy

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The chief minister claimed that before 2017, UP faced issues of migration, backwardness and lawlessness, but under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has transformed from a state of unrest to one of festivals.

He said that UP has built its identity on ease of doing business, fearless business, and trust in doing business.

Yogi Adityanath added that UP, once counted among Bimaru states, has moved out of the bottom five and joined the country's top three economies. The state is moving fast towards the target of becoming a 1-trillion-dollar economy.

₹ 50 lakh crore investment proposals in 9.5 years

Adityanath said in the last nine-and-a-half years, the double-engine government has received investment proposals of more than ₹50 lakh crore. Of these, investments worth ₹15 lakh crore have hit the ground, and proposals worth ₹7.5 lakh crore will see the ground broken through the upcoming Investors Summit.

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He said the number of factories in the state has increased from 14,000 to 35,000. MSME units have reached 1 crore, and the number of start-ups has risen from 120 to 25,000.

CM said the CNH Industrial plant, coming up on 100 acres, will give new momentum to farm mechanisation and modern manufacturing in the state. The ₹1,200 crore investment will create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Adityanath said the state's huge demographic dividend is being leveraged through skills development, in collaboration with companies like Tata, Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, Infosys and HCL, to prepare an industry-ready workforce.

UP is opening new doors to innovation and employment in emerging sectors such as IT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, robotics, and agritech, he added.