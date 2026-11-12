Calling Uttarakhand people infiltrators reflects a narrow mindset: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a swipe at the Opposition (without naming the SP) and cautioned people against divisive forces who humiliate people from the hills (“Devbhoomi”) by spewing venom at them, but embrace infiltrators and patronise the mafia by bowing before them. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Uttarakhand Mahotsav in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He made these remarks at the Uttarakhand Mahotsav 2026 at Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Upvan in Lucknow.

This was an apparent rebuttal to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who triggered a political controversy last month by allegedly referring to people from Uttarakhand as “infiltrators” in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath said that Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the first chief minister of UP, hailed from Uttarakhand.

“The sacred rivers—Ganga, Yamuna, Saryu, Rapti, and Ramganga—all originate from Uttarakhand; thus, calling the people of Uttarakhand “infiltrators” is a sign of a narrow, divisive mindset,” he said.

The chief minister stated that those who point fingers at the people of Uttarakhand conveniently forget their immense contribution to the nation’s defence.

“A youth from Uttarakhand, standing guard at the borders, does not distinguish whether he is stationed on the borders of Uttarakhand, in Arunachal Pradesh, or in Rajasthan—for him, the nation’s security is paramount,” Adityanath said.

He added that individuals with a limited intellect, upon reaching positions of significance, often exhibit unruly behaviour.

“Such people are repeatedly rejected by the public. Their sympathies lie not with folk traditions, culture, or faith, but rather with notorious mafia elements. They shed tears when a mafia member dies,” he said.

He noted that just as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Panch Prayag, Kainchi Dham, and other pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are part of our shared heritage, so too are Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Vindhyavasini Dham, and Naimisharanya in UP.

Referring to freedom fighter Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, the chief minister noted that when he was ordered to open fire on innocent Indians during British rule, he firmly refused.

He paid tribute to the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Mentioning former CDS General Anil Chauhan and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, he remarked that ‘Devbhoomi’ (the Land of the Gods) has gifted the nation many great personalities.

The chief minister assured the Uttarakhand Mahaparishad that their events would continue to be held at the Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Upvan without interruption. This venue will remain dedicated to programmes associated with Uttarakhand, and no other activities will be permitted there.

He emphasised that the government stands with the people of Uttarakhand. This festival beautifully showcases a blend of the culture of Awadh and the pride of ‘Devbhoomi’, he said.

Describing traditional dishes from Uttarakhand as rich in natural nutrition and medicinal properties, he said they have lacked adequate branding. He praised the inclusion of stalls featuring traditional food items such as madua (finger millet), jhangora (barnyard millet), and chaulai (amaranth) at the festival.

He conferred the ‘Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman’ on Vijay Prasad Dimri, a Padma Shri recipient, for his contribution to science, and on Veena Tiwari, a folk singer, for her contributions to music.