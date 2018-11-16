Bullet-riddled body of man abducted by militants found in Kashmir’s Pulwama

A bullet-riddled body of a 20-year-old man, who was abducted by a group of militants from his village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, was found from Pulwama early this morning, police said.

Nadeem Manzoor was kidnapped from his village Safnagri on Thursday. The body was recovered from Pulwama village, around eight kilometres from the place of abduction, police said.

So far no militant group has claimed responsibility for the killing but police said Manzoor was killed by militants. Police and army have launched a search operation in the area.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 09:34 IST