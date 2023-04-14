'Bunty Chor', who inspired ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’ film, arrested again

The Delhi Police has arrested Davinder Singh alias Bunty, a highly skilled modern-day thief who inspired Bollywood film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, from Uttar Pradesh Kanpur. The police are scheduled to give a briefing about his detainment later on Friday.

Davinder Singh alias Bunty has been involved in more than 500 theft cases and managed to give police the slip on several occasions. (Facebook/ Bunty Chor)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports claimed 'Bunty Chor' had recently executed thefts in a posh locality of the national capital, resulting in goods worth lakhs being stolen from two homes in the Greater Kailash neighbourhood of South Delhi.

Having earned a reputation as a 'super thief,' Singh was responsible for as many as 500 burglaries by 2012.

Also Read: ‘Bunty Chor’ found guilty of burgling NRI businessman’s house by Kerala court

"Delhi Police have arrested Davinder Singh alias "Bunty Chor" from Kanpur, UP. He was on the run after committing theft in two houses in Greater Kailash 2 area. Further investigation underway," the DCP South told news agency ANI.

Singh has a history of breaking free from police custody multiple times, having escaped in Delhi, Chennai, and Chandigarh after being caught.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh dropped out of school after Class 9 and commenced his thieving activities in 1993. Following his first detention in New Delhi, he managed to flee from police custody. Despite never owning a property, he favoured five-star hotels for his accommodations. However, he did have a weakness for luxury watches and fancy cars.

After a Bollywood movie titled ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’, starring Abhay Deol, was released in 2008, based on his life, he gained popularity. A few years later, he made a cameo appearance as a contestant in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss Season 4" in 2010, further enhancing his reputation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail