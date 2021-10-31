Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bursting of green crackers allowed in Gurugram and UP for 2 hrs on Diwali

Though an order by the Gurugram deputy commissioner mentioned that bursting of crackers will be allowed between 8pm and 10pm, the Uttar Pradesh government order did not specify the hours.
Bursting of crackers on Diwali (to be celebrated this year on November 4) are known to have caused immense pollution(File photo for representation)
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 02:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram/noida

The Gurugram administration and the Uttar Pradesh government have allowed bursting of green crackers for two hours on Diwali, if the air quality that day stays in the moderate zone (AQI between 100-200) or better.

The Delhi government on September 15 banned storage, sale and use of all kinds crackers on Diwali.

Bursting of crackers on Diwali (to be celebrated this year on November 4) are known to have caused immense pollution, pushing the air quality on the festival into dangerous zones.

On Friday, the Supreme Court order the state governments and Union territories to strictly comply with its order prohibiting the sale, manufacture or use of banned firecrackers. However, the court clarified that there was no blanket ban on firecrackers, and that green crackers can be used during Diwali.

In his order Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg said directions have been issued to allow only use of green crackers in cities/towns, where air quality is ‘moderate’ or below, for a duration of not more than two hours.

Officials, quoting an order issued by the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Awasthi, on Friday night, said the use and sale of green crackers on Diwali will be allowed only for two hours in areas where the air quality is in the ‘moderate’ category or better.

“The Supreme Court has clarified in an order dated July 23, 2021, that if the air quality in the region is under the ‘moderate’ category or better, respective officials may allow use and sale of green crackers there,” said the order issued by Awasthi.

Officials of the Ghaziabad administration, however, said that they will take the present air quality of the city into account to implement the order.

“We have taken a legal opinion in the matter, and will take into account the current AQI which is under the ‘poor’ category. If the AQI is ‘moderate’ or better, we may allow sale and use of crackers as directed. In case the AQI is in the ‘moderate’ or better on Diwali, we will allow sale of green crackers to seven traders -- who already have permission for the same,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city).

The bursting of crackers is also banned under the Grap measures for the ‘very poor’ air category that are currently in force in Delhi-NCR.

