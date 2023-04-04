Manipur : 13 college students injured in bus accident

IMPHAL: A dozen college students sustained minor injuries when a bus overturned after the driver lost control in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday, police said.

Manipur accident: The driver told the police that he lost control (Photo: Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The driver told the police that he lost control. The accident took place at 10.20am in Khararphung area of Ukhrul. The bus operates between Ukhrul town and Pettigrew College campus in the Meijalung area close to Somsai.

The injured, 13 college students and a handyman were taken to the nearby Leishiphung Christian Hospital for treatment.

“Now most of the students have been discharged,” said a Ukhrul district police officer.

The injured handyman, Themboy Muinao of Ngainga (Ngaimu) village, was also administered first aid and later referred to Imphal Hospital after he complained of a breathing problem.

On December 21, six students and a teacher were killed when a bus with 36 students and staffers of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yairipok overturned at Nungsai village, 50km southwest of Imphal in Manipur’s Noney district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}