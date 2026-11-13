‘Bus was overspeeding, violated restrictions near park’: Official on Assam accident that killed 26
The collision took place at around 2.30 pm when the passenger vehicle was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon and crashed into the goods-carrying vehicle.
Overspeeding and a possible loss of control by the driver are suspected to have caused a fatal road accident in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday afternoon, in which at least 26 people were killed. The minibus, carrying more than 35 passengers, including school students, was allegedly travelling at high speed and violating restrictions imposed near the park before it collided head-on with a container truck.
“The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck,” an official told news agency PTI.
Assam bus accident: 23 killed in Golaghat
The collision took place at around 2.30 pm when the passenger vehicle was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon and crashed into the goods-carrying vehicle, police said.
Deep Dive
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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Golaghat Swapaneel Deka confirmed that at least 23 people had died in the accident. Several others sustained critical injuries.
Injured shifted to nearby hospitals
The injured passengers are being taken to nearby Kohora Model Hospital, while those in critical condition are being shifted to Bokakhat Civil Hospital. Police said the injured were also taken to several other hospitals for treatment.
“The injured persons were shifted to several hospitals. The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the police are investigating what led to the accident,” SSP Deka said.
Officers said that the death toll might go up, as the police and security forces are shifting the injured to hospitals.
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According to preliminary reports, the Traveller was carrying more than 35 passengers, including students from Kaziranga High School. District administration officials have also reached the spot and are investigating the matter further.
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