Business as usual for IAF Chinooks amid US Army grounding entire fleet

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force’s CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters are operating normally even as the US Army has grounded its entire fleet of the iconic helicopters on the back of instances of engine fire likely caused by a fuel leak, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

“IAF Chinooks are operating as they were before the development in the US. We haven’t faced any issues,” said one of the persons cited above, asking not to be named. The grounding of the US Army Chinook fleet comes at a time when engine repair and overhaul of those helicopters are underway, said another official.

The IAF has not issued any official statement on the development but HT has learnt that the air force is likely to seek details from the US Army on the grounding of its workhorse. It is not uncommon for operators to ground aircraft or helicopter fleets after incidents for safety.

IAF operates a fleet of 15 Chinooks.

The Boeing-made multi-mission helicopter has been used extensively by IAF in Ladakh amid the ongoing border row with China. Alongside the air force’s Rafales, MiG-29 fighter jets, Sukhoi-30s and Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, Chinook helicopters are among the platforms that are undertaking important missions in the mountainous Ladakh terrain.

The IAF’s Chinooks set a record in April this year by flying the longest, non-stop chopper sortie in India, with the operational training task requiring it to fly from Chandigarh to Jorhat. It flew a distance of 1,910 km in seven-and-a-half hours.

Chinook helicopters can carry the army’s new M777 ultra-light howitzers as an under-slung load for swift deployment in high-altitude areas in Ladakh and the Northeast. The chopper’s primary roles include moving artillery, battlefield resupply and transportation of troops.

In September 2015, India placed a $3.1-billion order for 15 Chinooks and 22 Apache attack helicopters to scale up the air force’s capabilities. All the platforms have been inducted.

The US was India’s third biggest supplier of arms, accounting for 12% of the country’s imports in the last five years, after Russia (46%) and France (27%), according to a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) in March 2022.

Apart from Chinooks and Apaches, other US-origin platforms have also been used in the Ladakh sector – C-17 Globemaster III transport planes were used to move soldiers, tanks and infantry combat vehicles to the sector, while C-130J Super Hercules aircraft have undertaken sorties to support the military’s forward deployment.