A businessman in Bengaluru has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting and blackmailing a woman customs officer, with investigators now examining whether the case is part of a broader pattern of exploitation, police said on Sunday. Businessman arrested for sexual assault of customs officer: Police

According to police, the accused, identified as M Kripalani, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the officer, who approached the police after prolonged alleged harassment. The case was initially registered at Yelahanka Police Station and later transferred to Indiranagar Police Station, where a detailed investigation was taken up by the Pulikeshinagara subdivision police.

According to investigators, the accused and the officer had known each other for nearly nine years. Police said he had gained her trust by presenting himself as being in a relationship, and later used that familiarity to allegedly threaten and exploit her, including by warning that private photos and videos would be made public.

Confirming the arrest, Pulikeshinagara police inspector B Govindaraju said the inquiry was based on the officer’s complaint. “Based on the complaint filed by the woman officer, we initiated a thorough investigation. The accused has been taken into custody and is questioned regarding multiple allegations, including blackmail and sexual assault. But he did not cooperate with the probe and avoided questions, admitted to hospital claiming chest pain. We produced him before ACMM court on Saturday, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. Again we will take him for police custody for detailed probe,” he said.

A case was registered under section 376 (rape) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the accused runs an electronics business and is also being examined for possible illegal activities linked to evasion of customs regulations. “The accused misused the personal relationship to threaten and exploit the victim. He also allegedly used sensitive information to intimidate her and others,” the officer said.

Investigators are also looking into financial transactions linked to the accused. “We are also probing his financial dealings. There are allegations that he used loopholes in the system and misused contacts to file false complaints against certain officials and extort money,” the inspector added.

Authorities said the accused had been involved in earlier controversies. In one instance, his mother had filed a habeas corpus petition claiming he was missing, but it was later found that he had deliberately stayed at a hotel, leading a court to impose a fine of ₹2 lakh.

Police also indicated that there had been previous allegations of misconduct involving women officials, raising the possibility that there could be additional victims. “We urge anyone who may have been affected by the accused to come forward and file a complaint. We will ensure strict legal action,” inspector Govindaraju said.

The investigation is ongoing, with officials examining whether the case is linked to a wider network of alleged fraud and coercion.