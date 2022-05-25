Bypoll for 3 Lok Sabha & 7 assembly seats on June 23; results on June 26

The Election Commission on Wednesday released the schedule for the bypolls to the parliamentary and assembly constituencies in five states and Delhi. The bypolls will be held in Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi on June 23 and counting of votes will take place on June 26. Here are the states and constituencies which will vote in the by-electionsPunjabThe high-profile Sangrur Lok Sabha seat will vote on June 23. The bypoll has been necessitated due to the resignation of its MP Bhagwant Mann, who became the chief minister of Punjab following the Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls. Mann had first won the seat in 2014 and larer retained the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, being the only member from his party in the lower house. Uttar PradeshThe two seats which will vote in the by-election are the parliamentary seats of Azamgarh and Rampur. The constituencies were represented by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party colleague Azam Khan. While Yadav got elected to the assembly from Karhal, Khan won the elections from Rampur assembly seat. TripuraThe four seats in the north-eastern state which go to polls are Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar. The bypolls are taking place following the death of former speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath from Jubarajnagar while three BJP legislators, Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha and Asish Das defected to the Congress and Trinamool Congress respectively.

Andhra Pradesh

The Atmakur assembly constituency will go to bypolls on June 23. The by-election is taking place due to the demise of its MLA, the Andhra Pradesh state industries, commerce and information technology minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The YSR Congress leader had died of a heart attack on February 22 this year.Delhi

All eyes will be on the bypoll to Delhi's Rajinder Nagar constituency. The seat fell vacant after its MLA Raghav Chadha got elected to the Rajya Sabha last month. Once considered a BJP stronghold with the saffron party winning three consecutive elections between 1993 and 2003, Rajinder Nagar was won by the Congress in 2008 before being won again by the BJP in 2013. But it was AAP's Vijender Garg who won the seat in 2015 and Raghav Chadha won it in 2020.

JharkhandThe Mandar assembly constituency goes to polls on June 23.

