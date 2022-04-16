By-poll results 2022 LIVE: Babul Supriyo ‘confident’ of winning Asansol LS seat

By-poll results 2022 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for one Lok Sabha and four assembly seats has begun. Bengal's Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Bihar's Bochahan, and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North are the four assembly constituencies that went to polls. Meanwhile, one Lok Sabha seat is West Bengal's Asansol.

The TMC has fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha to represent Asansol in the Lok Sabha seat, against BJP's Agnimitra Paul. Meanwhile, the TMC is fielding Babul Supriyo - who had quit the BJP and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party recently - from the Ballygunge assembly seat.