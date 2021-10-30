Bypolls LIVE Updates: Voting begins in 3 Lok Sabha seats, 30 assembly seats

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats across 14 states are currently underway. The Lok Sabha seats which are witnessing polling are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

The 30 assembly seats where polling is taking place are situated in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

In Madhya Pradesh, there is a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) assembly seats.

In Rajasthan too, there is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats.

In Maharashtra, the single assembly seat of Deglur will see a total of 12 candidates on the ballot, including those from the Congress and the BJP.

While in West Bengal, the main contenders in the Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba (SC) assembly seats are the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

In Haryana, the Ellenabad assembly seat will see a triangular contest between the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the Congress and the ruling BJP-JJP alliance.

Campaigning for all three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats concluded on October 27 and the counting will take place on November 2.