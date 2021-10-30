Peaceful polling underway in Haryana’s Ellenabad; 58% till 3pm

Peaceful polling is underway for the Ellenabad byelection in Haryana. Voting started at 7am and will continue till 6pm. 58.33% polling was recorded in the constituency till 3pm.

A total of 1,85,873 voters, including 98,930 men, 86,639 women and 304 service voters will decide the fate of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Abhay Singh Chautala, his former aide and Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal, and the BJP’s Gobind Kanda. Though 17 candidates are in the fray but the contest is between these three candidates.

Also read: Bypolls LIVE: More than 45% voter turnout recorded in Bihar till 3pm

Sirsa deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said the polling was going on smoothly and there was no complaint from any booth so far.

Counting of these votes will take place on November 2.

Of the 211 booths, 121 are sensitive and hyper-sensitive. Ellenabad town’s booth number 116 and Mehna Khera’s booth number 9 have been set up as model booths.

Thirty-four companies of paramilitary forces and Haryana Police have been deployed to ensure smooth polling.

“No incident of violence and unfair means has been reported so far,” the DC said.

Thermal scanners in place, but most voters without mask

Voters were in queue since 6.30am. Most voters in the rural areas are dependent on agriculture and voting is on amid mustard cultivation. Women and elderly voters outnumbered youngsters at polling booths in the morning.

Voters were being screened with thermal scanners at polling booths but most of them were seen standing in queues without a face mask.

Pawan Beniwal, the Congress nominee, cast his vote at his native Darba village. “I’m satisfied with the arrangements. I urge voters to come out in large numbers and vote,” he said.

Abhay hopes to retain seat, golden chance for BJP

On Friday evening, independent nominee Parthvi Sandhu extended support to Abhay Chautala, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive victory from his family bastion.

The byelection was necessitated after INLD’s lone MLA Abhay resigned from the Haryana assembly on January 27 after the Republic Day violence at Red Fort in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The Ellenabad byelection is crucial for the INLD because it’s the only seat in the 90-member Haryana assembly from where the INLD had won in 2019.

A decisive win would reassert the INLD’s stature in state politics, particularly in the Jat-dominated farming belt.

On the other hand, the BJP sees the byelection as a golden opportunity for it and a test for the INLD, which has been holding the agriculture-dominated seat since 1996.

Abhay has been representing the constituency since 2010, while the BJP has never won from here. No member of the Chautala family has lost from here so far since 1966.

This assembly seat includes 35% Jat voters, a majority of whom are dependent on agriculture. Hence, INLD’s Abhay is expecting their support amid the farm agitation. However, the BJP is trying to get majority of the non-Jat chunk of votes as it has fielded turncoat Gobind Kanda.